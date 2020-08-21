Southern Grove Mixed Nuts Recalled For Undeclared Brazil nuts

by

Superior Nut Company of Cambridge, Massachusetts is recalling Southern Grove Mixed Nuts Less than 50% Peanuts, because it may contain undeclared Brazil nuts. People are often allergic to just one type of nut. Anyone who is allergic to Brazil nuts may have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

This product was distributed by select ALDI stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The Southern Grove Mixed Nuts Less than 50% Peanuts are packaged in 14.75 ounce cans under the Southern Grove brand. The lot codes on the label are 0MR105975; 0MR106051; 0MR106280; and 0MR106320.

The recall was started after the company found that the product containing Brazil nuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Brazil nuts. If you bought this product and are allergic to Brazil nuts, don’t eat it. You can throw it away in the garbage, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start at any time during a lifespan, without warning. And allergy to one type of nut can increase the risk of developing allergies to other types. Allergy symptoms for those allergic to Brazil nuts may include itching, stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, difficulty swallowing, shortness of breath, nasal congestion, vomiting, and itching of the mouth, throat, lips, eyes, and skin. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.