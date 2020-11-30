Sunbeam Crock Pot 6-Quart Express Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

The Sunbeam Crock Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker is being recalled for possible burn hazard. This product is a pressure cooker and it sautés food as well as acting as a slow cooker. The product can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked, according to the recall notice, so the lid could suddenly detach. This can create a burn risk to consumers from hot food and liquids that can be ejected from the product. Sunbeam Products has received 119 reports of lid detachment, which resulted in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

This product was sold at Walmart, Target, and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon and other online retailers from July 2017 through November 2020 for between $70 and $100. The multi-cookers were manufactured in China between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018.

The recalled product is model number SCCPPC600-V1 which is on the label on the bottom of the unit. It also has date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. The code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and also on the bottom of the base.

If you purchased this Sunbeam Crock Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker with that model number and those date codes, stop using it immediately in pressure cooker mode. The recall notice said that you can continue to use it for slow cooker and for sautéing food. Contact Crock-Pot immediately to get a free replacement lid. If you use it in pressure cooker mode, which is not recommended, while you wait for the replacement lid, make sure that the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base of the product.