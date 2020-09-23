by

The recall of Sunsprout micro greens in Canada that is associated with a food poisoning outbreak has been updated to include new products. Public Health Ontario (PHO) is investigating an outbreak of illnesses that is associated with the consumption of these products. There is no information on the PHO web site about the outbreak. The recall was triggered by an investigation into the outbreak.

The recalled products include Sunsprout Micro Greens Alfalfa & Onion, sold in 100 gram packages. The UPC number on the product label is 0 57621 13516 1. All best before dates up to and including BBOCT05 are recalled. Also recalled is Sunsprout Micro Greens Alfalfa & Radish, also sold in 100 gram containers. The UPC number on that product is 0 57621 13512 3. All best before dates up to and including BBOCT05 are recalled.

Consumers should not use and restaurants, retailers, and institution should not sell or use these recalled items. If you purchased either of these products, do not use them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, because of the risk of cross-contamination. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

It’s a good idea to then clean your fridge or pantry or wherever you stored the micro greens with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hand thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody or watery. Symptoms usually start 6 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with the pathogen.

Most people recover without medical treatment, but some, especially people in high risk groups like the elderly and the very young, can become ill enough to require hospitalization. And even people who recover fully can suffer long term health complications, including reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure.