Taylor Farms Products With Onions Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Taylor Farms Texas, of Dallas, Texas, is voluntarily recalling Taylor Farms products with onions because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. There is a multistate Salmonella Newport outbreak in the U.S. that has sickened almost 400 people. But there have been no reports of illness to date associated with these recalled items.

These products were distributed in select states from July 30, 2020 to August 1, 2020. They were sold at Kroger and Walmart stores in those states. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

The Kroger products were sold in Louisiana and Texas. They include include Taylor Farms Macaroni Salad packaged in 9.9 ounce containers, with UPC number 030223015642 and best if used by dates 8/5/2020 and 8/6/2020; Taylor Farms Rotini Pasta Salad, in 10 ounce continuers with UPC number 030223002789 and best if used by dates 8/5/2020 and 8/6/2020; and Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, packaged in 6.25 ounce containers with UPC number 03223028611 and best if used by dates 8/3/2020 and 8/4/2020.

These Walmart products were sold in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. They include Marketside Diced Yellow Onion 3/8″ in an 8 ounce tray with UPC number 681131328739 and best if used by date 8/11/2020; Marketside Diced Mirepoix in a 10 ounce tray with UPC number 681131276511 and best if used by date 8/10/2020; and Marketside Fajita Stir Fry in an 8 ounce tray with UPC number 681131093026 and best if used by date of 8/1/2020. Finally, Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich in 6.25 ounce packages with UPC number 030223110095 and best if used by dates 8/4/2020 and 8/5/2020 was sold in Texas.

If you purchased any of these Taylor Farms products with onions, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do experience these symptoms, see your doctor.