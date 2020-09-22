Trader Joe’s Southwest Style Sweet Potato Bowl Recalled For Allergens

by

GHSW, LLC is voluntarily recalling 1,512 units of Trader Joe’s Southwest Style Sweet Potato Bowl because it contains milk and eggs, two of the major food allergens, that are not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or eggs, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall.

The undeclared milk and eggs are in the dressing packet that is included in the product. The recalled product, Trader Joe’s Southwest Style Sweet Potato Saute Bowl, is packaged in a 21.5 clear bowl. The dressing is located in a pouch inside the bowl. The product is sold in the refrigerated section of the grocery store chain.

The recalled product was sold in 36 Trader Joe’s stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. The recall is only for the product with the best by dates of 09/23/20, 09/24/20, 09/25/20, 09/26/20, and 09/28/20 that are printed on the front of the package. No other products or lots are affected by this recall.

The recall was started after the company discovered that the dressing, containing milk and egg, was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of those allergens.

If you purchased this product and can’t eat milk or eggs for any reason, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.