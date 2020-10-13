Trinity BakeShop Products Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Trinity Bakeshop products are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is in relation to the recall of Hilly Acres Farms eggs earlier the month for possible Salmonella contamination. These products were sold in Newfoundland and Labrador at the retail level. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled items are all Trinity Bakeshop products. They include Custard Cream Bars, sold in 408 gram packages, with UPC number 0 817251 001720. All best before dates from October 26, 2020 to October 29, 2020 are recalled. Also recalled are Domino Bars, sold in 432 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 0 817251 001157, and all best before dates from October 29, 2020 to November 1, 2020 are included. Nanimo Bars are recalled, sold in 372 gram packages. The UPC number printed on that label is 0 817251 001133, with all best before dates from October 29, 2020 to November 1, 2020 included in the recall.

In addition, Pineapple Delight, sold in 426 gram packages, is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 0 817251 002994, and all best before dates from October 25, 2020 to October 28, 2020 are recalled. Finally, 21 piece Assorted Squares is recalled, which is sold in 546 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 0 817251 002697, and all best before dates from October 29, 2020 to November 1, inclusively, are recalled. You can see pictures of product labels at the CFIA web site.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away after first double bagging them. Put the items into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access them. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.