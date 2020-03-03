Two Brands of Spring Rolls Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Milk

by

Two brands of spring rolls, Vanipha Asian Gourmet and Pusateri’s Fine Foods, are being recalled in Canada because the products may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that isn’t declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The first recall is for Vanipha Asian Gourmet spring rolls in restaurant size sold in Alberta and Ontario to the Hotel and Institutional industry. They include Spring Rolls – Beef, Spring Rolls – Chicken, Spring Rolls – Lobster, Spring Rolls – Pork, Spring Rolls – Shrimp, and Spring Rolls – Vegetable. You can see the package sizes and UPC numbers for these products at the CFIA web site. All units sold up to and including February 26, 2020 where milk is not declared on the label are recalled.

The second recall is for Pusateri’s Fine Foods brand spring rolls that were sold in Ontario at the consumer level. They were sold in Pusateri’s Fine Foods and Saks Food Hall by Pusateri’s locations in Ontario. This is an update of a recall issued on February 25, 2020 to include additional distribution and product information.

The recalled products are Chicken Spring Rolls with Dip in 216 gram containers, with UPC number that starts with 0292282. Also recalled is Shrimp Spring Rolls with Dip, also sold in 216 gram containers, with a UPC number starting with 0292287. Finally, Vegetable Spring Rolls sold in 216 gram packages are recalled, with UPC number that starts with 0290189.

If you have these products in your home and cannot consume milk, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.