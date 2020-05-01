Uncooked Crispy Chicken Fritters Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Ali-Pro Distributions is recalling Uncooked Crispy chicken fritters from the marketplace in Canada because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. No illnesses have been reproved to date in connection with this issue. The fritters were sold in Quebec at the retail level.

The recalled product has no brand name. It was prepared for Ali-Pro Distributions. The product is Uncooked Crispy chicken fritters cov, sold in 250 gram packages. There is no UPC number on the product. The lot codes on the product are: 190409, 190611, 190612, 190619, 190910, 190924, 191009, 191108, 191203, 200106, and 200129.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency tests results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the notice will be posted on the CFIA web site. The government is also making sure that this recalled product is being removed from the marketplace.

Check your freezer carefully to see if you have these Uncooked Crispy chicken fritters in your home. If you do, throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin 12 to 72 hours after infection. They include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. Food that is contaminated with Salmonella or other pathogenic bacteria does not look, smell, or taste different but can still make you sick.