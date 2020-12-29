Village Inn French Silk Pies Recalled For Undeclared Pecans

by

Village Inn French Silk Pies are being recalled for pecans, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. anyone who is allergic to pecans, or tree nuts, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this recalled item. The recalling firm is Legendary Baking of Chaska, Minnesota.

There are 330 pies, or less than 14% of the recalled lot, that are unaccounted for at this time. The pies were delivered to some Village Inn restaurants in these states: Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The pies were sold to consumers either whole through a retail case located in those restaurants, or individually in slices. All restaurants that received the recalled pies have been notified.

The whole recalled Village Inn French Silk Pies have this lot code that is printed on the side of the pie tin: CH20322CPS(Hour)(Minute). Only this specific lot code is recalled.

If you purchased this pie, either whole or by the slice, from Village Inn restaurants in the above states, and cannot eat pecans or tree nuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start at any time during the lifespan. Symtpoms of tree nut food allergies can include hives, swelling of the lips, itchy skin and rash, tingling of the mouth and throat, a runny nose, tightening of the throat, and digestive symptoms.