Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Vita Food Products of Chicago, Illinois. is recalling up to 8,376 individual jars of Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce that may contain sour cream. That means the product contains. milk, one of the eight major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who has lactose intolerance could have a serious illness if they eat this product. There have been no illnesses reported to date in connection with this issue.

This product was sent to retailers nationally beginning on January 13, 2020. The recalled product is Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce, sold in 32 ounce containers. The lot code on the product is 03609. The UPC number on the label is 22635 40011, and the best if used before date is June 26, 2020. The lot number and best if used by dates are on the back side of the jar at the bottom of the label.

The front of the recalled product has a label that states, “Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce.” The recall notice states that the fact that the product contains sour cream should be obvious, because the white sauce can be seen through the plastic jar. But when an allergen is present in food it must be listed on the label.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.