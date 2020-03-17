Wegmans Oven Safe Salmon Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Raw Seafoods, Inc. is issuing an allergy alert and has recalled Wegmans Oven Safe Salmon Teriyaki and Oven Safe Ginger Salmon because they contain wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled products include Wegmans Oven Safe Ginger Salmon, 6474. The codes and best by dates on the packaging are 7608 and 1/23/2021 and 7659 and 02/13/2021. Also recalled is Wegmans Oven Safe Teriyaki Salmon 6408. The codes and best by dates on that product are 7688 and 02/24/2021 and 7692 and 02/25/2021. You can find the product code and best by dates on the bottom right corner not he front facing label. And you can see pictures of both of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

These products were distributed by Wegmans stores in these states: New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. No other Raw Seafoods or Wegmans brand items are affected by this recall.

If you purchased either of these products with those codes and best by dates and cannot eat wheat, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.