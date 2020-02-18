Whole Foods Dark Chocolate Sandwich Cremes Recalled in Canada

by

Whole Foods Dark Chocolate Sandwich Cremes are being recalled in Canada (they are also recalled in the United States) for undeclared milk, one of the major food allergens. This recall was triggered by the recall in the United States. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who has lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reaction reports have been received by the company to date.

The recalled products were sold in Whole Foods Market stores in Ontario and may have been sold nationally through internet sales. They are 365 Everyday Value brand. They are Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes sold in 220 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 0 99482 47605 2 and all best by dates up to and including May 1, 2020 are recalled. The second recalled product is Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes, in 220 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 0 99482 47606 9. All best by dates up to and including May 9, 2020 are recalled.

If you bought either of these products and can’t consume milk, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation about this issue, which may cause the recall of more products. The public will be notified through the agency’s food recall page as needed.