Whole Foods Popcorn Chicken Recalled For Undeclared Shrimp

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Whole Foods Popcorn Chicken with Sweet Chili Sauce because it may contain shrimp, or shellfish, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to shrimp could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One illness has been reported to the company; the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The product was sold in 26 stores in Northern California and Reno, Nevada.
The recalled product, Whole Foods Popcorn Chicken with Sweet Chili Sauce, was sold in plastic containers in the prepared foods department. It was labeled “Popcorn Chicken Shaker with Sweet Chili” with sell by dates through November 27, 2020. The product has the PLU number 81789 on the scale label near the UPC number. The recall notice did not give the UPC number. All of this product has been removed from store shelves.
The chicken was sold at these Whole Foods stores:
777 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126
731 East Blithedale Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941
1146 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95118
1710 41st Ave, Capitola, CA 95010
2001 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
390 Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
270 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom, CA 95630
1765 California St, San Francisco, CA 94109
230 Bay Place, Oakland, CA 94612
800 Del Monte Center, Monterey, CA 93940
1150 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
774 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA 94301
621 E Washington St, Petaluma, CA 94952
1001 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678
1010 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA 94403
340 3rd St, San Rafael, CA 94901
100 Sunset Dr, San Ramon, CA 94583
2732 Augustine Dr Ste 1600, Santa Clara, CA 95054
911 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
1181 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
201 W Napa St, Sonoma, CA 95476
3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
20955 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014
150 E McKinley Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
1333 E. Newell Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
6139 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502
If you bought this product and are allergic to shrimp, or shellfish, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back, or bring the receipt back, to the store where you bought it for a full refund.
