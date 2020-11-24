Whole Foods Popcorn Chicken Recalled For Undeclared Shrimp

by

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Whole Foods Popcorn Chicken with Sweet Chili Sauce because it may contain shrimp, or shellfish, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to shrimp could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One illness has been reported to the company; the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The product was sold in 26 stores in Northern California and Reno, Nevada.

The recalled product, Whole Foods Popcorn Chicken with Sweet Chili Sauce, was sold in plastic containers in the prepared foods department. It was labeled “Popcorn Chicken Shaker with Sweet Chili” with sell by dates through November 27, 2020. The product has the PLU number 81789 on the scale label near the UPC number. The recall notice did not give the UPC number. All of this product has been removed from store shelves.

The chicken was sold at these Whole Foods stores:

777 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126

731 East Blithedale Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941

1146 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95118

1710 41st Ave, Capitola, CA 95010

2001 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

390 Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

270 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom, CA 95630

1765 California St, San Francisco, CA 94109

230 Bay Place, Oakland, CA 94612

800 Del Monte Center, Monterey, CA 93940

1150 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112

774 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA 94301

621 E Washington St, Petaluma, CA 94952

1001 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678

1010 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA 94403

340 3rd St, San Rafael, CA 94901

100 Sunset Dr, San Ramon, CA 94583

2732 Augustine Dr Ste 1600, Santa Clara, CA 95054

911 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

1181 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

201 W Napa St, Sonoma, CA 95476

3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

20955 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014

150 E McKinley Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086

1333 E. Newell Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

6139 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502

If you bought this product and are allergic to shrimp, or shellfish, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back, or bring the receipt back, to the store where you bought it for a full refund.