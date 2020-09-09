Whole Foods Pot Pies Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Milk

by

Whole Foods Market is recalling some varieties of Whole Foods Pot Pies sold in British Columbia, Canada, for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products.

These recalled products are all Whole Foods Pot Pies. They are Chicken Pot Pie, sold in various kg sizes, with UPC number 0283117 007999 and all best before dates up to and including 2020.AU26 where milk is not declared on the label. Also recalled is Turkey Pot Pie, also sold in various kg size packages, with UPC number 0283118 007998 and all best before dates up to and including 2020.AU26 where milk is not declared on the label. Finally, Vegetarian Pot Pie is recalled. It is also sold in various kg size packages, with UPC number 0283119 007997 and all best before dates up to and including 2020.AU26 where milk is not declared on the label.

If you bought any of these items and cannot consume milk, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Food allergies can develop at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Symptoms of a milk allergy include hives, wheezing, itching or tingling around the lips or mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat; coughing and shortness of breath; and vomiting. Symptoms of lactose intolerance typically start in childhood. They include nausea, abdominal cramps, gas, bloating, and diarrhea.