Abo Anwar Namoura Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Abo Anwar Namoura is being recalled in Canada for the allergens sesame, cashew, and wheat that are not declared on the label. Namoura is a Lebanese semolina dessert that is similar to a cake. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, and anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is Abo Anwar Bakery Inc.

The Namoura was distributed in Ontario at the consumer level. The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

The recalled items are Abo Anwar Namoura in about 250 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 64776 11139 1. All codes which do not declare sesame, cashews, and wheat are recalled. Also recalled is Abo Anwar Namoura (L) that is sold in about 700 gram containers. The UPC number on that label is 0 64776 11170 4. Again, all codes which do not declare sesame, cashews, and wheat are recalled.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is launching a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall notice will be posted at the CFIA web site. The government is also making sure that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product and you can’t eat cashews, sesame, or wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.