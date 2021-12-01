Al Kanater Tahini Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Al Kanater Tahini is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the FDA to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is International Golden Foods of Bensenville, Illinois.

The recalled product is Al Kanater Tahini Sesame Paste that is sold in one pound or 16 ounce (454 gram) containers. The product is made with 100% sesame seeds. The lot code of TT4N‐201127 is printed on the jar. The UPC number stamped onto the label is 6‐92551‐00002‐0. The product code on this item is AT1LB. The tahini was sold nationwide at the consumer, or retail, level.

The problem was discovered after random sampling was conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. The final laboratory result has not yet been received, but the company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. Some retailers may have further distributed this product with that lot code.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection usually begin six hours to three days after infection, although this may sometimes take up to a week. Typical symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate this product and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor.