Alqosh Sesame Oil Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

Mediterranean Food Inc. of Warren, Michigan is recalling Alqosh Sesame Oil because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled Alqosh Sesame Oil is packaged in a 2 pound, clear plastic jar. The lot number printed on the side of the jar is 16082020, and the production date of 08/16/2020 is stamped on the side of the jar.

This recalled product was distributed in Michigan retail stores and distributors through the company’s staff. It was distributed from November 6, 2020 to December 10, 2020.

The potential for contamination was found after routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development after one of the retailers sold the product to that agency. Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation and try to uncover the source of the problem.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it because of the potential of cross-contamination. You can throw it away after double bagging it in a secure garbage and with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody or watery. Symptoms usually start 6 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. Complications of a Salmonella infection, even after full recovery, can include arterial infections and arthritis.