Amy’s Golden Lentil Dal Soup Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Amy’s Kitchen in Canada is recalling Amy’s Golden Lentil Dal Soup because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The soup was distributed in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold nationally at the consumer level. The recalled product is Amy’s Golden Lentil Dal soup that is packaged in 398 ml containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 42272 90593 5. And the codes on the product are Best Before 06/2023 Lot: 30F1520.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation and may require the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be notified through updated food recall warnings. The CFIA is also making sure that industry is removing this recalled product from the marketplace.

Check to see if you have this product in your home. If you do, and you are allergic to egg, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can occur at any time in life with no warning. The symptoms of an egg allergy can include skin inflammation, hives, nasal congestion, cramps, nausea, vomiting, and asthma signs and symptoms such as wheezing or difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.