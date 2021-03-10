Anker Play Products 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Kit Recalled For Lead

by

Anker Play Products 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit is being recalled because it violates the federal lead paint ban. Paint on the blue and red magnet contains levels of lead that exceed the ban limits. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause health problems that range from developmental delays to hearing loss and learning difficulties.

The product packaging also lacks the required warning labels for magnets and balloons, which can cause injury if swallowed. Balloons are inappropriate toys for any child under the age of eight, and for children under three, they pose a choking hazard. Swallowed magnets can damage the intestinal tract.

About 13,000 of the recalled units were sold. The Anker Play Products 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit was sold at Menards and small independent toy stores nationwide from August 2020 through November 2020 for about $6. The product was manufactured in China.

The kit contains a red and blue painted rectangular metal bar, two yellow balloons, a small light bulb, metal clips, paper clips, a sticker page, three red coated wires and various other wires, screws, and small mechanical parts. The “Adventure Club” logo is printed in yellow, blue, and green on the bottom left on the front of the box. The magnet measures about 2 inches by 0.5 inches by 0.375 inches.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kit, take the red and blue magnet away from children as soon as possible, and contact Anker Play Products to receive a full refund.

No incidents or injuries or other adverse effects have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The company is located in Miami, Florida.