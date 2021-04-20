Annette’s Mini Donuts Powdered Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

by

Annette’s Mini Donuts Powdered are being recalled in Canada because they may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is sensitive or or allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Weston Foods.

The recalled donuts were sold in Alberta and British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled item is Annette’s Mini Donuts Powdered, which are packaged in 298 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 59327 15196 4, and the code on the product is 0184. No expiration date is listed on the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

An allergy to peanuts is one of the most serious food allergens. Even tiny amounts can cause a life-threatening reaction. Peanut allergies have been increasing in children in recent years. Even if you only have a mild reaction to this ingredient, you should talk to your doctor since you may have more severe reactions in the future.

Common symptoms of a peanut allergy can range from mild to severe, and may include hives, redness, swelling, itching or tingling in the mouth or throat, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, tightening of the throat, shortness or breath or wheezing, and runny nose. Symptoms of anaphylaxis, which is life-threatening, include constriction of airways, swelling of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, rapid pulse, dizziness, lightheadedness, and loss of consciousness. These symptoms constitute a medical emergency.