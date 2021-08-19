Are You Ready For a Hurricane? Get Tips From the FDA

by

Are you ready for a hurricane? With the news of Tropical Depression Fred wreaking havoc on the east coast, and Tropical Storm Henri on the horizon, now is the time to prepare if you live in a hurricane zone. These tips apply across the country in any type of severe weather. The FDA has great tips and information you need to know.

These storms can cut off water supplies and threaten the food supply. Before a storm, make sure you have thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer, and stock up on coolers, frozen gel packs, and dry ice to keep reefrigerated food at or below 40°F and frozen food at or below 0°F if you lose power. And stock up on bottled water and nonperishable food and put it as high up on shelves as you can in case of floods. Also make sure you have a manual can opener and bleach for disinfecting.

During a storm, make sure you have a portable radio (with new batteries) on hand, a flashlight, and a charged cell phone. Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed as long as you can. Never ever use a charcoal or gas grill indoors; even in a garage is not recommended. Don’t eat or drink anything that touched flood water.

After the storm, check the temperature of your appliances. If the refrigerator temperature was above 40°F for more than two hours, you must discard all perishable foods, including milk, cheese, eggs, meat, and casseroles. Any frozen food that still has ice crystals is safe to refreeze; discard all thawed food. When in doubt, throw it out.

To sanitize cans of food that have come into contact with flood water, remove labels from cans, wash, and dip in a solution of 1 cup unscented household bleach to 5 gallons of water and let the cans air dry. Re label the cans with a marker, including the expiration date. Wash, rinse, and sanitize anything that may come into contact with food, including countertops, pots, pans, and utensils. Make sure you follow specific instructions on how to make tap water safe to drink.

Now that you are ready for a hurricane, stay up to date on forecasts and follow all government instructions and warnings. Stay safe!