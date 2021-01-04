Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix Recalled For Allergen

by

Lipari Foods of Warren, Michigan is recalling Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix that is sold in 9 ounce clear plastic packages. The lot numbers on this recalled item are M24501 and M26902 with the expiration date of 11/2021; and lot number M28201 with an expiration date of 12/2021. The expiration date is found on the back of the package.

The recall was started after the company discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process. The company has hated production until they are sure the problem has been fixed.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy can include hives; wheezing; itching or tingling around the mouth and lips; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; coughing or shortness of breath; and vomiting. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include gas, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.