Ballreich BAR-B-Q Potato Chips Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Ballreich BAR-B-Q potato chips are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Ballreich Snack Food Co. of Tiffin, Ohio.

The recalled product is Ballreich BAR-B-Q potato chips that are packaged in 1.5 ounce, 2.75 ounce, and 7 ounce bags. They were distributed at retail and convenience stores in northwest, northeast, southwest, and central Ohio and around southern Michigan and northeast Indiana. The sell by dates on the recalled products are October 18, 2021 (10/18/21), October 25, 2021 (10/25/21) and November 1, 2021 (11/01/21). No pictures of the product were provided by the company.

The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing of the potato chip seasoning by the manufacturer. The production of this product has been suspended while the FDA and the seasoning company investigate the source of the problem.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the potato chips away in a secure trash can after first wrapping them in foil or plastic wrap or double bagging them so other people can’t access them. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

The symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people recover from this infection on their own, but some may need hospitalization because of dehydration or sepsis. Symptoms usually start six to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen.