Blue Star Trading Children’s fishing toy called Barhee Fishing Hero is being recalled for violation of the federal lead content ban. This toy poses a lead poisoning hazard, according to a notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site. The product was sold exclusively on Amazon from February 2021 through April 2021 for about $30.

Lead poisoning can severely affect health. Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems. Children under the age of six are especially vulnerable to this type of poisoning. Their mental and physical development can be compromised. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal.

Lead poisoning can be difficult to detect at first, since symptoms usually don’t develop until dangerous amounts of this heavy metal have accumulated in the body. Symptoms of lead poisoning include irritability, loss of appetite, weight loss, sluggishness and fatigue, abdominal pain, vomiting, constipation. seizures, hearing loss, and eating things that aren’t food, a condition known as pica. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Barhee Fishing Hero toy game for children. The multicolor plastic toy has a fishing table, slide, three dinosaurs, two fishing rods, two fishing nets, and ten small fish. The fish are in blue, orange, and yellow, and the dinosaurs are blue, green, and red. The words “Fishing Hero, “2 in 1 Fishing Slide,” and and illustration of the toy are printed on the front and back of the toy’s box. The model number 1577C and the words “Made in China” are printed on the side of the box.

The metal rollers on the bottom of the flying dinosaur figures contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. About 300 of these toys were sold. The toys were manufactured in China.

If you purchased this Barhee Fishing Hero toy, take it away from your child immediately. Blue Star Trading is contacting all purchasers directly. If they don’t contact you, get in touch with them for a full refund.