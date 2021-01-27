Bickel’s Butter Flavored Popcorn Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Butter Flavored Popcorn is being voluntarily recalled by Bickel’s Snack Foods because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product is Bickel’s Butter Flavored Popcorn that is packaged in 8 ounce containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 70175 06021. And the Use by date is 29 MAR 21 Z1 E1. The popcorn was sold to distributors in Georgia and North Carolina and is sold exclusively in Publix supermarkets.

The problem occurred when bags that contain Cheddar Flavored Popcorn were accidentally labeled as Butter Flavored Popcorn. The mistake was found by a store employee, who alerted the manufacturer.

If you purchased this Bickel’s Butter Flavored Popcorn and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can being at any time in life with no warning. Symptoms of an allergy to milk include hives, itching or tingling around the mouth, wheezing, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, coughing, shortness of breath, and vomiting. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include abdominal cramps, bloating, gas, and diarrhea. People experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.