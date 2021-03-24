Bobo’s Maple Pecan Bars Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado is voluntarily recalling Bobo’s Maple Pecan Bars because they may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled item is Bobo’s Maple Pecan Bars that are packaged in 3 ounce containers. The Bars may be sold as a single bar or sold packaged in a box of 12. The lot code on a stamp on the back of the bar is 0L30112B, with a Best By date of 7/30/21 or 7/31/21. The UPC number printed on the label is 829262000210. These bars were distributed through retail stores nationwide and also through online orders at the company’s web site.

The recall was started after the company discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredient deck. No other Bobo’s product with this best by date is affected by this recall.

If you bought Bobo’s Maple Pecan Bars with these numbers and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a peanut allergy can range from mild to severe. Mild symptoms can include itchy skin, hives, itching or tingling in the mouth or throat, nausea, and runny nose. Serious symptoms include swollen lips or tongue, swollen face or limbs, wheezing, trouble breathing, drop in blood pressure, and racing pulse. Those last symptoms constitute a medical emergency.