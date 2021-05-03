Breese Hollow Dairy Raw Milk Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball warned consumers to not drink Breese Hollow Dairy raw milk because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Breese Hollow Dairy is located at 454 Breese Hollow Road in Hoosick Falls, New York. No illnesses have been reported to the Department in association with the consumption of this product to date.

A sample of the raw milk that was collected by an inspector was contaminated with the pathogen. On April 23, 2021 the dairy was notified of a preliminary positive test result. A second test, that was completed on April 27, 2021, confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the raw milk. The dairy is prohibited from selling raw milk until subsequent sampling indicates that the milk does not contain harmful bacteria.

Listeria monocytogenes bacteria causes listeriosis, which can be a serious and sometimes fatal infection in certain populations that include young children, the elderly, anyone with a chronic illness such as cancer, and people with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth if they contract this infection.

Raw milk does not provide the protection of pasteurization, which is a heat treatment that destroys pathogens in the product. Pasteurization destroys the bacteria that cause E. coli infections, listeriosis, salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria, and brucellosis.

If you purchased this Breese Hollow Dairy raw milk, do not drink it. You can throw it away after first double bagging it. Put it in a secure garbage can with a tight lid so other people and animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you drank this raw milk, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only have a mild illness that seems like the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.