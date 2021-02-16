Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing Pillows Recalled For Allergen

by

Litehouse Inc. is recalling a limited quantity of its Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip 1.5 ounce Pillows because the product may contain anchovies, or fin fish, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to fin fish and eats this product could have a serious allergic reaction. No reactions or illnesses due to the consumption of this product have been reported to the company to date.

The recall is limited to one production day from a single manufacturing location. The recalled product is Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip Pillows that are packaged in 1.5 ounce containers. In total, 225 cases of 60/1.5 ounce pouches were distributed to a limited number of customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah. All customers who are affected by this recall have been notified.

The best if used by date on the back of each pillow is 03 071321. The lot code on the product is 03 071321 16002 60/1.5 oz Brite Harbor Caesar. No other code dates of this product or any other Litehouse products are involved in this recall.

The recall was started when the company discovered that product labeling on the package stated Caesar on the front label and blue cheese on the back. The problem was caused by a packaging error.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to anchovies, or fin fish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.