BUBS Naturals Fountain of Youth Formula Recalled For Milk

by

BUBS Naturals Fountain of Youth Formula with two lot numbers is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is BUBS Naturals of Encinitas, California.

The dietary supplement product was distributed through BUBS Naturals online store, through Amazon, and through some grocery stores. The recalled product is BUBS Naturals Fountain of Youth Formula packaged in 10.16 ounce containers. The two lot numbers that are recalled are 04230401 with the expiration date 05/28/2022 (May 28, 2022) and 5908501 with expiration date 07/13/2023 (July 13, 2023). The lot code and expiration date are on the bottom of the container in the bottom center of the panel.

The recall was started because the MCT oil powder ingredient used in the product contains an undeclared milk allergen.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.