Bunny Luv Carrots Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Grimmway Farms is recalling some types of Bunny Luv carrots and other brand names for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

These carrots were sold nationwide at the retail level, and some shredded carrots and chopped carrots were sold to food manufacturers and food service distributors. All of those customers have been notified about this recall.

All of the products have a 9-character lot code beginning with 195, 196 or 197 and ending in BF or SP printed on the bag. For example, 195 2023 BF . The recalled items include Bunny Luv Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots that are packaged in 1 pound bags. The UPC number on the label is 0 3338390205 0 and the best if used by dates are AUG 17 21 and AUG 20 21. Also recalled is Bunny Luv Organic Premium Petite Carrots in 3 pound bags. The UPC number for that item is 0 7878351301 7 and the best if used by date is AUG 15 21.

Cal-Organic Organic Petite Carrots are also recalled. That item is packaged in 12 ounce bags. The UPC number is 0 7878390810 3 and the best if used by date is AUG 15 21. Grimmway Farms Shredded Carrots are also recalled. They are packaged in 10 ounce bags with UPC number 0 7878350610 1 with best if used by date AUG 9 21.

O Organics Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots are included in this recall. They are in 1 pound bags. The UPC number is 0 7989340850 7 and the best if used by date is AUG 15 21. Finally, O Organics Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots in 12 ounce bags are recalled. The UPC number on that product is 0 7989398162 8. The best if used by dates are AUG 13 21 and AUG 14 21.

If you purchased any of these Bunny Luv carrots and other products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a double bagged package in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you purcahed them for a full refund.