Buurma Flat Leaf Parsley Recalled For Possible non-O157 E. coli

Buurma flat leaf parsley is being recalled for possible non-O157 E. coli contamination. This is the second recall of parsley for this type of pathogen this week. No illnesses have been reported to the company as of September 14, 2021 in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Buurma Farms Inc. of Willard, Ohio.

The company is recalling 320 boxes of the plain parsley for possible Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). A random, routine regulatory sample that was collected on September 7, 2021 at a customer’s distribution center by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development tested positive for non-O157 E. coli. It is being genome sequenced to see if it is pathogen that can cause severe illness.

The recalled product is Buurma flat leaf parsley with a harvest date of August 30, 2021. It was produced at the company’s Gregory, Michigan location. The parsley was sold and shipped in 30 count cartons to retailers in Ohio and Michigan between August 31, 2021 and September 3, 2021. It was also sold in 60 count crates to wholesalers in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, and South Carolina between September 2, 2021 and September 4, 2021.

The product code is on the orange lot code sticker on each case and at the end of the GTIN number below the bar code on the PTI label. Only Buurma flat leaf parsley with a lot code of 2A242A6 and a PTI lot code of 2B243A6 is included in this recall. Individual bunches of the parsley sold to retailers for purchase would likely have a “BUURMA FARMS Plan Parsley” twist-tie with a price look-up (PLU) number of 4901 and a UPC number of 33383 80125.

The PLU and UPC numbers are not unique to Buurma Farms and would be on all flat/plain parsley regardless of where it is from. No other plain leaf parsley is included in this recall.

The company has halted production of the product until the FDA and other agencies have completed their investigation. The parsley should already be out of distribution but if you have any in your refrigerator, do not eat it. You can throw the parsley away in a double bag in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product, and clean your refrigerator too.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, and severe and painful abdominal cramps. Bloody diarrhea is the hallmark characteristic of this infection. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor and ask for an E. coli test.