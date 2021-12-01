Calise & Sons Bakery Recalls Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread For Sesame

by

Calise & Sons Bakery is recalling Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread because the product may contain sesame seeds, the newest of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The problem is that Italian Scala Bread (Italian bread with Sesame Seeds) was packaged by error in a bag that is labeled as Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread that does not list sesame as an ingredient.

A total of 689 packages of the bread were produced that were sold in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. The recalled product is labeled as Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread. The bread is packaged in a bag that has a white plastic clip closure with a sell by date of 12-06 and a Julian date of 327.

The company has contacted distributors, and products that have have not yet been sold have been pulled from store shelves. There are about 100 packages of the bread that are not accounted for as of November 24, 2021.

If you bought this bread with that sell by date and Julian date and are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can discard the bread in a secure trash can or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Distributors can contact the company for credit at the time of the next delivery.

The symptoms of a sesame allergy can begin at any time in the lifespan with no warning. Symptoms include face flushing, a rash, red skin, itching, swelling of the face, lips, throat, and tongue, difficulty swallowing or talking, cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, a rapid heartbeat, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.