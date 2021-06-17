CamelBak Caps Recalled For Possible Choking Hazard

by

CamelBak Products of Petaluma, California is recalling CamelBak caps that were sold with Camelback’s Podium and Peak Fitness water bottles because they can pose a choking hazard. A small silicone valve in the caps can come loose and detach during use and may be swallowed. While there have been fourteen reports of the valve coming loose in the cap and detaching, no injuries have been reported to the company to date. Three date codes of these products are included in this recall.

About 46,000 of these CamelBak caps have been recalled in the United States. In addition, about 13,000 of the caps were sold in Canada.

The date codes of these recalled caps are H19039, H19063, and H19175. The codes are printed on the underside of the cap. The water bottles were sold in a variety of colors in 17, 21, and 24-ounce sizes. The words CamelBak and Podium or Peak Fitness are printed on the bottles.

These caps and bottles were sold nationwide at sporting goods stores and through the company’s website from February 2019 through January 2021. The cost of the bottles was between $10 and $25 depending on the product. The bottles and caps were manufactured in China.

If you purchased these products with those particular date codes, stop using the recalled caps immediately. You can contact CamelBak for a free replacement cap. If you have experienced an adverse reaction while using the product you can report it to the Consumer Products Safety Commission through a link at the bottom of the recall page.