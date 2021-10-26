Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus Recalled For Pine Nuts

by

Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus (hummus) is being voluntarily recalled for pine nuts, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label. That means that anyone who is allergic to pine nuts could have an allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods of Ward Hill, Massachusetts.

This product was distributed in Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, Maryland, Ohio, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Missouri, Maine, New York, Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Minnesota at the retail level. Cedar’s started the recall when the company discovered that a mislabeled container did not scan at the point of sale in a store.

The recalled item, Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus, is packaged in a 10 ounce plastic container. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 044115403028. The hummus is sold in the refrigerated section of grocery stores. The sell by date is DEC 12, 2021 (32I21). The sell by date and batch code information is located on the container’s lid.

If you bought this item and are allergic to pine nuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it. No other products made by Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods are affected by this recall.

Symptoms of a pine nuts allergy can include itchy eyes, bags under the eyes, runny nose, coughing, swelling in the mouth or throat, wheezing, abdominal pain, vomiting, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.