Chocolate Pumpkin Seed Candy and Cookies Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Two products are being recalled in Canada for undeclared milk. They are GluteNull Goji Berries & Chocolate Cookies, and Dwarf Stars Pumpkin Seed Butter Cups Dark Chocolate candy. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant may have a reaction if they eat these products.

The first recall is for Dwarf Stars Pumpkin Seed Butter Cups Dark Chocolate, for undeclared milk, one of the major food allergens. The recalling company is Fork Food Co. Ltd. This product was distributed nationally at the consumer level.

The recalled product is 42 gram packages of Dwarf Stars Pumpkin Seed Butter Cups Dark Chocolate. The UPC number printed on the label is 627987 024913 and the codes are HA 456 Sell by 07.21. There has been one reaction reported to the company that is associated with the consumption of this product. The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

The second recall is for GluteNull Goji Berries & Chocolate Cookies, also for undeclared milk. The recalling company is Amra Services Ltd. doing business as GluteNull. This product was sold in British Columbia and may have been sold nationally, at the retail or consumer level. You can see pictures of the product label at the CFIA web site.

The recalled product is GluteNull Goji Berries & Chocolate Cookies that is sold in 320 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the product label is 6 28451 52913 2. All lot codes up to and including EXP08/20/2021 are included in this recall. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

If you are allergic to milk or have lactose intolerance, check to see if you have these products in your home. If you do, you can either throw them out in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.