Co-op Gold Pure Almond Butter and Cashew Butter Recalled For Allergens

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. in Canada is recalling Co-Op Gold Pure Almond Butter and Cashew Butter for undeclared allergens. Two recalls have been issued. One, for the Almond Butter, was issued in February 2021 and an update, for the Cashew Butter and more Almond Butter lot numbers, was issued in March 2021.

The first recall is for Co-Op Gold Pure Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted, that is sold in 500 gram packages. This recall was issued for undeclared cashews. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 57316 16814 6 and the codes on the product are LOT# 200276 Best Before 30 MAY 2021. This product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan at the retail level.

One allergic reaction was reported to the company in the case of the Almond Butter with this lot code and best before date. This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation that may lead to the recall of more products. If this occurs, the recall will be posted at the CFIA web site.

The second recall is an update on the first recall, and an addition of Co-Op Gold Pure Cashew Butter, which is being recalled for undeclared almonds. Two lot numbers and Best Before dates were added to the Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted recall: Lot# 200839 Best Before 30 AUG 2021 and Lot# 210298 Best Before 30 APR 2022. The package size and UPC number remain the same.

The additional recalled product is Co-op Gold Pure Cashew Butter, also sold in 500 gram packages. The UPC number printed on that product label is 0 57316 16812 2, and the codes on the product are 200521 Best Before 30062021. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company for the consumption of the Cashew Butter product or for the new lot numbers of the Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted product.

These products in the second recall were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and may have been sold nationally at the retail level.

If you bought either product and are allergic to the respective allergens, don’t eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. You can see pictures of product labels at the CFIA web site.