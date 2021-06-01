Concord Farms Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Concord Farms of Vernon, California, is recalling their Concord Farms enoki mushrooms for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The mushrooms were grown in and imported from Korea.

The recalled product is Concord Farms enoki mushrooms that are packaged in a 5.3 ounce (150 gram) or 7 ounce (200 gram) clear, black, and yellow plastic bags, with black and yellow markings. The “Concord Farms” logo is printed above the words “Fresh enoki mushrooms” on the front. The UPC number stamped on this product package is 049995041049.

The recall notice states that “Mushrooms are fungi, meaning they are not vegetables or fruits. Consumers should never eat mushrooms raw. All surfaces, utensils or containers that are used for preparing mushrooms should be separated from other foods to avoid cross-contamination.”

These mushrooms were distributed from Caifornia to retail stores through produce distributors. If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even though cooking food to 165°F will destroy the pathogen. There is a potential for cross-contamination with other foods and items in your kitchen, and the mushrooms can be inadvertently undercooked.

You can throw the mushrooms away in a double bagged package in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator or pantry with a mild bleach solution after discarding the mushrooms. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.