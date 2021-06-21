Cuisine Solutions Just Egg Flavored Plant Bites Recalled For Allergen

by

Cuisine Solutions of Sterling, Virginia, is voluntarily recalling its Cuisine Solutions Just Egg flavored plant based bites products because it may contain egg and milk, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to egg or milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No adverse allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Cuisine Solutions Just Egg flavored plant based bites that are sold in 8.4 ounce pouches. A limited number of these 2-pouch retail packages may contain an incorrect sealed pouch that contains whole egg and milk products. The interior plastic pouches are properly labeled to distinguish the products.

This recalled product has beat before dates that range from February 22, 2022 (FEB-22-2022) to April 9, 2022 (APR-09-2022). These dates are printed on the back of the package. About 80,632 retail boxes have been distributed nationwide. Only one incorrect pouch has been identified so far.

Cuisine Solutions is working with all of their distribution and retail partners to remove any of these potentially affected products. If you bought this product within that range of best by dates, and are allergic to egg or milk or have lactose intolerance, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.