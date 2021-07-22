Cyclospora Outbreak Grows to 62 Sick; No Food Identified Yet

by

On the FDA’s Core Outbreak Investigation Table, the cyclospora outbreak grows to 62 sick, with no food identified yet. Traceback has been initiated, and samples are being tested, but no outbreak investigation information has been released by the FDA or the CDC.

Those 62 patients are only a subsection of the total number of cyclospora illnesses in the country this summer. Every year since 2013, there have been large Cyclospora outbreaks in the United States. This illness used to be limited to tropical regions, with the only U.S. cases among those who traveled to those areas of the globe. But now the parasite is contaminating food imported from other countries and food grown in this country.

There is currently one recall of produce for possible cyclospora contamination: Dole Blueberries were recalled on June 28, 2021. But no illnesses have been associated with the consumption of that product.

In the past, cyclospora outbreaks in the United States have been linked to fresh basil, raspberries, mesclun lettuce, vegetables trays, bagged salads, McDonald’s salads, cilantro, and snow peas.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis, the illness caused by this parasite, include bloating, fatigue, weight loss, gas, fever, loss of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea that is explosive and frequent. These symptoms usually start 2 to 5 days after someone eats food contaminated with the cyclospora oocyst. There is treatment with sulfa drugs, but anyone who is allergic to sulfa can’t take them.

The best way to protect yourself is to pay attention to FDA recalls and outbreak notices. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to wash the cyclospora oocyst off produce, since it is “sticky.” And the oocysts can hide in the crenelations of fresh produce, especially fresh herbs.

If you have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this cyclospora outbreak.