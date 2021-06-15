Designed By Nature Powder Formulas Recalled For Mislabeling

by

Designed by Nature of California is recalling three types of Designed by Nature Powder Formulas because they are not intended to be used as infant formulas. There are no reports of injury or illness reported to the company to date in association with the use of these three products.

The company is going to change their labeling to make it clear that these products cannot be used as infant formulas. They are advising parents and caregivers of infants 12 months old and young to not feed them to infants because they are deficient in multiple nutrients that are required in the makeup of infant formulas. In addition, the products have not been tested for the presence of Cronobacter, which is a pathogen that can be very dangerous for infants. All infant formula in the U.S. must be tested for Cronobacter and must meet the requirements of the Infant Formula Act.

These products are only sold online at the company’s website and are shipped directly to consumers. Each pouch has a label on the bottom with a lot number and expiration date. The recall does not mention any lot numbers, but the products that are being recalled have expiration dates that range from May 1, 2021 through June 11, 2022. The recalled products are Designed by Nature Powder Formulas in three types: Goat’s Milk Powder, Cow’s Milk Powder, and Base Milk Powder formulas.

If you purchased any of these products, stop feeding it to your infants younger than 12 months old immediately. You can throw it away in a double wrapped package inside a secure garbage can, or you can email or call the company for instructions to return it to the company for a full refund.