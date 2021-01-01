Divvies Vanilla Cupcakes Recalled For Undeclared Milk and Eggs

by

Divvies Vanilla Cupcakes are being recalled for milk and eggs, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or eggs or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

These cupcakes were sold nationwide in retail stores and through online websites. The recalled product is 472 cases of the cupcakes.

The recalled items are Divvies Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Frosting and Vanilla Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting. The cupcakes are packaged in a 6 ounce clear plastic clamshell labeled with the Divvies brand and marked with the lot numbers VV303-1, VV304-1, or VC309-1 on the side of the container. You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site.

The recall was started after the company found that and ingredient that contains milk and eggs was in the ingredient mix used specifically to make vanilla cupcakes. This happened when the mix was packaged by the company’s ingredient supplier. The problem has been corrected.

If you purchased the 6 ounce package of Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Frosting of Vanilla Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting, with those specific lot numbers, and cannot eat milk or eggs, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of a food allergy can start at any time with no warning. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.