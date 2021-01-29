Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit because it may contain fish and egg, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to fish and/or egg could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall.

The recalled product is Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit. The UPC number on the bag is 0-71430-01073-0. The Best If Used By Date is 01/26/21. And the lot codes are B00912A and B00912B. The dressing and topping kit (masterpack) is designed for a different Dole product but was unintentionally used during part of the salad production for this product.

The product lot code and Best If Used By Date is printed n the upper right corner of each bag. The UPC number is printed on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. These products were distributed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin at the retail level. No other Dole products are included in this recall.

If you purchased Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit with that UPC number, lot codes, and best by date, and are allergic to fish and/or egg, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.