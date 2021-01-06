Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit Recalled For Allergens

by

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit because it may contain egg, one of the eight major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The dressing and topping kit that was designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad kit. That means that anyone who is allergic to egg who eats this product could have a serious reaction. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in association with this problem.

The recalled product is Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit. The UPC number printed on the package is 0-71430-00035-9. The best if used by date is 01-15-21. and the lot codes on the label are B364016 and B364017.

The product lot code and the best if used by date are on the upper right corner of each bag. The UPC number is on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. These salad kits were sold in Alaska, California, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. No other Dole products are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product with those specific dates and numbers, and cannot eat egg, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

The symptoms of an egg allergy can include skin inflammation, hives, nasal congestion, cramps, nausea, vomiting, and coughing wheezing, and shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.