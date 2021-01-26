Door County Coffee & Tea Recalls French Vanilla Cappuccino Cups

by

Door County Coffee & Tea is recalling their French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups because they may contain milk and soy, two of the major food allergens, that were not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy, or milk, or is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product was sold in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Florida, and Michigan in grocery and gift stores and through mail orders. The recalled product is Door County Coffee & Tea French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups that are packaged in 5.1 ounce containers. The product is in a full color cardboard box that contains 10 single serve cups.

This product was sold starting on October 7, 2020. The lot codes on the product are 1C092220-2 with the expiration date 9/22/2022 and 1C120220-A with the expiration date 12/2/2022.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that product that contain milk and soy was was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those allergens. The problem was caused by a printing omission.

If you bought this product with those lot codes and expiration dates, and are allergic to milk and/or soy, or are lactose intolerant, do not consume it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. You can also contact the company for a refund.