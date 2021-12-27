Dream Pops Bites Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Dream Pops Bites are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One allergic reactions has been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dream Pops.

The recalled items are all Dream Pops Bites, in four flavors. The best by dates of the recalled products are 6/28/22 through 10/21/22. The Vanilla Sky flavor has the UPC number 8.54097E+11, the Berry Dreams flavor has UPC number 8.54097E+11, the Birthday Cake flavor has the UPC number 8.54097E+11, and the Cookie Dough flavor has the UPC number 8.54097E+11. The UPC number is on the side of the cup. The best by dates are printed on the bottom of each cup. No other Dream Pops products are being recalled.

The recall was triggered after an investigation was launched when a consumer reported an allergic reaction. No other reactions related to this matter have been reported to the company to date. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site

If you bought any of these products and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat them. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.