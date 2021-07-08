Dufflet Cakes Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Egg

by

Dufflet Pastries is recalling several types of Dufflet Cakes for egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. The first recall was issued on July 2, 2021, and and updated version with more recalled products was issued in July 6, 2021. One allergic reaction was reported to the company in connection with the first recall. These items were sold nationally at the consumer level.

The first recall was for Dufflet Plant-based Chocolate Cake that was sold in 550 gram packages. The UPC number is 6 24122 00700 8, and the code on the product is 131121. This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, and one reaction was reported.

The updated recall warning includes information for three more items. No allergic reactions have been reported in relation to these items. All codes where egg is not declared on the label are recalled. The brand name for all of these products is Dufflet Cakes. They include Plant-based Vanilla Cake sold in 610 gram packages with UPC number 6 24122 00701 5; Plant-based Chocolate Cupcakes sold in 350 gram packages with UPC number 6 24122 00702 2; and Plant-based Vanilla Cupcakes that are packaged in 260 gram containers, with UPC number 6 24122 00703 9. You can see pictures of these items at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to or sensitive to eggs, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

These recalls were triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products.