El Abuelito Quesillo and Requeson Cheese Recalled in Listeria Outbreak

by

The FDA and CDC are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to El Abuelito queso fresco cheese. As part of this investigation and after an on-site inspection, the government is now recommending that consumers avoid El Abuelito Quesillo and Requeson cheese as well.

El Abuelito Quesillo (Oxaca, string cheese), and Requeson (Ricotta) cheeses are manufactured or handled in the same facility as the Queso Fresco products that are linked through whole genome sequencing to this outbreak. This recommendation does not include any additional products with the El Abuelito brand because they are not manufactured or handled in the same facility. This includes El Abuelito Meat, Panela cheese, cotija cheese, mole, crema centroamericana, and crema mexicana.

The outbreak investigation notice also states that “If you are at higher risk for severe Listeria illness (if you are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments) do not eat any recalled El Abuelito, Rio Grande, or Rio Lindo brand Queso Fresco cheeses and do not eat any brand of quesillo or requeson cheeses until we learn more about whether other brands of cheeses may be affected.”

You should ask your retailer if any queso fresco cheese you buy is supplied by El Abuelito. If they do not know, do not buy it and throw away the queso fresco cheese you have at home. Then clean your refrigerator and any surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with this cheese with a mild bleach solution.

The case count in this outbreak remains at ten sick, which includes two pregnancy-related illnesses. The patient age range is from less than one year to 75 years. Patients live in Maryland (4), New York (4), Connecticut (1), and Virginia (1). The last illness onset date was February 9, 2021. Nine people have been hospitalized.

It’s important that anyone who has eaten the El Abuelito Quesillo and Requeson cheese, as well as El Abuelito, Rio Grande, or Rio Lindo Queso Fresco cheeses, and who has had the symptoms of listeriosis, contact their doctor right away. Pregnant women usually have a mild illness with fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, even though listeriosis can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or infection of the newborn. People who are not pregnant may have headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, fever, muscle aches, and convulsions.