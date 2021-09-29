Famous Anthony’s Virginia Hepatitis A Outbreak Increases to 14 Sick

by

The Famous Anthony’s Virginia Hepatitis A outbreak case count has increased to 14 from 10, according to news reports. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts talked to the press about the outbreak during Zoom meetings on September 28, 2021. The outbreak began when a restaurant employee, who worked at three of the chain’s restaurants in Roanoke, Virginia, was diagnosed with the viral illness.

There is no ongoing concern about eating at the chain’s locations, according to Dr. Morrow, because the employee worked there in late August 2021. The restaurant is cooperating with the health department in the investigation. The locations where that employee worked were at 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road, and Crystal Spring Avenue in Roanoke.

By the time the outbreak was announced earlier this week, it was too late for potentially infected customers to get a hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccination. Those shots are only effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

The virus is passed through person-to-person contact, through contact with contaminated surfaces such as utensils, countertops, faucets, and wall switches, and through contaminated food and drink.

If you ate at any of those Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations from August 10 through August 26, 2021, monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A. They include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, dark colored urine, light clay-colored stools, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

Because an infected person can spread the virus for two weeks before symptoms even begin, this illness is very difficult to control. The best way to prevent the spread is to get vaccinated. You should also stay home from work or school if you are ill, especially if you work in the food industry or in schools.