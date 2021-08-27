Felix Custom Smoking Seafood Products Under FDA Public Health Alert

by

Felix Custom Smoking Seafood products are under an FDA public health alert for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The FDA found the pathogen Listeria monocytogenes and other strains of Listeria during an inspection at Felix Custom Smoking that began on July 19, 2021 and is still ongoing. The FDA notified Felix of its findings, but the company has declined to issue a recall and is still processing seafood. There is zero tolerance for Listeria monocytogenes in ready to eat products.

So the FDA is alerting consumers, companies, and fishermen who may have received product from Felix because the agency is concerned about the presence of the pathogen at the firm and the safety of its products. The FDA is continuing its efforts with Felix and its customers to remove those products from the market.

Felix Custom Smoking of Monroe, Washington is a processor of a variety of ready-to-eat salmon, squid jerky, and frozen, hot smoked, and cold smoked seafood. The company also processes seafood products for companies that distribute the products independently. Some of Felix’s products include:

Felix Northwest Blend Smoked Wild King Salmon

Felix Northwest Blend Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon

Felix Northwest Blend Smoked Wild Tuna

Felix Pepper Smoked Wild Mixed Salmon Jerky

Felix Wild Keta Teriyaki Smoked Salmon Jerky

One of Felix’s customers, Loki Fish Company, issued its own product recall on August 23, 2021. Keta Salmon Lox was the recalled product.

The FDA is advising consumers who have purchased Felix Custom Smoking Seafood products from the firm, as well as companies and commercial and sports fishermen who have used Felix to process, package, and/or label their seafood, not to eat any of the products. They should also discard any remaining Felix products that they may have purchased in the past. And the FDA is advising companies and commercial fishermen not to sell or further distribute any products processed by Felix. They should also discard any remaining products that were processed by Felix.

As part of the inspection, the FDA collected environmental samples from the firm which consisted of 104 samples from direct food contact surfaces and areas near those surfaces. Lab analysis showed that of the 104 samples collected, 19 tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes and four teated positive for other strains of Listeria bacteria. Of the 19 samples that were positive for Listeria monocytogenes, five were collected form food contact surfaces.

If you did buy any of these Felix Custom Smoking Seafood products, discard them and then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after handling the product and after cleaning.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer miscarriage or stillbirth if they contract this infection, even if their illness is mild. If you do get sick, contact your doctor immediately.