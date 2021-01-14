Five Excedrin Brands Recalled For Unsafe Packaging

by

Five Excedrin brands are being recalled for unsafe packaging. The containers fail to meet child resistant packaging requirements. The brands are Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets. About 433,600 units are being recalled.

Some of the bottles that contain this over-the-counter pain reliever can have a hold in the bottom that the pills fit through. This means that children can access and swallow the contents, which poses a risk of poisoning.

The recall is for 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets. The bottles are plastic with a child-resistant closure.

No reports of incidents, injuries, or poisoning have been reported to the company to date.

If you purchased any of these products, immediately store them out of reach and out of sight of children. Look at the bottom of the container to see if there is a hole. If there is one, contact the company for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label to return the bottom for a full refund. Any bottles without the hole can be retained and used as directed.

These products were sold at pharmacies, grocery stores, department store, and hypermarkets nationwide and online from March 2018 through September 2020. The price was between $7 and $18. If you purchased any of these five Excedrin brands in the sizes indicated, make sure you check them carefully.